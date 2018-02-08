UNCG Student Stabbed Inside Graham Building on Campus: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C.--- Police at the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) are investigating a stabbing that happened on campus.

The reported incident, which involves a female student, happened inside the Graham Building which is on Spring Garden St.

Police and University officials say there is no longer an active threat on campus. People were previously asked to refrain from coming to the area after the incident happened.

No other information has been released about the incident.

