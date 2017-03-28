Student Assaulted SRO, Teacher With Butter Knife: Randolph Co. Sheriff

(Photo: VÃ­ctor Del Pino / EyeEm, Custom)

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A John Lawrence Elementary School student used a butter knife to assault a teacher and a school resource officer on Monday, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the school was placed on a modified lockdown because of a student who became "out of control and was in possession of a butter knife."

When the Randolph County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer arrived, the child had already assaulted one teacher and damaged several cars in the parking lot with the knife.

The sheriff's office says the SRO was also assaulted with the knife while trying to place the student in custody.

The sheriff's office says a juvenile petition is being filed in this case.

