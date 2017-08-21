Students Get Lesson On Solar Eclipse in Winston-Salem

Students at Cook Literacy Model School in Winston-Salem take in the solar eclipse on their first day back to class. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Not a bad way to kick off classes!

Students at Cook Literacy Model School in Winston-Salem went back to school Monday, just in time for the solar eclipse. They first and foremost learned about safety before going outside to get a glimpse for themselves.

Teachers taught them how to watch it through eclipse glasses and some homemade pinhole boxes.

"The kids were just 'oohing and ahhing' and just like 'Oh, check that out!'" says Brad Rhew, lead science teacher at the elementary school. "It was just great for the kids to look up and see and already get excited about science on day one."

Teachers say they'll continue to teach students about the eclipse. They'll also get to use their eclipse glasses during other astronomy lessons.

