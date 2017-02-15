Students Injured In Alamance Co. School Bus Wreck

SNOW CAMP, NC - An Alamance-Burlington school bus was in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning with multiple students said to have suffered minor injuries.

A car pulled out in front of the school bus and the bus hit the car on the rear driver's side. Alamance-Burlington School System Public Information Officer Jenny Faulkner says six middle school students were taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center and one student was taken to the hospital by a parent.

The State Highway Patrol said the bus driver was also hospitalized.

Doug Allred with the Cone Health System said everyone involved in the crash had minor injuries and expects them to be treated and released today.

The bus was taking approximately 41 students to Southern Alamance Middle and High Schools

The accident happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Mount Hermon Rock Creek Road and Beale Road in the southern part of Alamance County. The car was traveling east on Beale Road and failed to yield to the bus, which ran off the road and stopped in a grove of trees.

The driver of the car suffered the most serious injuries but they're not believed to be life-threatening. Highway Patrol said charges are pending.

