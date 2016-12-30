Students On Winter Break Learn Dangers of Being Irresponsible Drivers

@enddrunkdriving

EDEN, N.C. -- High school teenagers are normally spending the week after Christmas shopping, hanging out with friends, or savoring it for fun and family. That's not the case for some teens in Rockingham County.

About 16 students in Rockingham County spent the week in class taking Driver's Ed at Elite Driving School in Eden. And, they were not just learning safety and road signs.

They got real life lessons on the dangers of speeding, distracted driving and drunk driving. Kevin London lost both his daughter's in a drunk driving accident back in 2012. One was 23 years old. The other was 18. He talked to the students about the pain of losing his two girls who were riding with an impaired driver who crashed.

"For them to be able to see a parent, hurt, and what it's like to lose a child especially this time of year around the holidays and looking into the new year, it's just difficult," London said. "I think it does affect them when they see the emotions and what it does do you."

London also uses a car as a visual for students to see the outcome of speeding. The crumbled car was involved in a high speed accident, the driver a teenager. The parents gave the car to London to use on his speaking engagements.





He said he hopes the younger kids see the car and hear the story, they see, hear and feel the outcome of being irresponsible when driving.







