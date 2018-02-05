Super Bowl #selfiekid Was Born, Raised in NC

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, Custom)

NEW BERN, NC - Remember the Super Bowl #selfiekid from last night? It turns out he has North Carolina ties.

During the Pepsi Halftime Show of Super Bowl 52, 13-year-old Ryan McKenna got a selfie with pop star Justin Timberlake, who went into the stands. It turns out McKenna was born in Greenville, NC. His family lived in New Bern for nine years while his dad ran a boat business. Ryan went to Parrott Academy in Kinston.

It was the selfie of a lifetime during the game of a lifetime.

"I love him," Ryan said on the talk show circuit Monday morning. "He's my favorite singer, so I had to take a selfie with him."

The McKenna family moved back to the Boston area, where they’re originally from, in 2013.

Despite the Patriots losing, Ryan is heading back to the Boston area this afternoon with memories he will never forget.

