DOBSON, NC -- Two Surry County sheriff's deputies are recovering after being involved in a crash during a chase.

The sheriff's department says the deputies were helping Dobson police in a pursuit around nine this morning.

The deputies were traveling west on Zephyr Rd near Tobe Hudson Rd when they lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Emergency crews took the deputies to a local hospital where they were treated and released. No other vehicles were involved and Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

