Deputies Looking for Surry Co. Sex Offender Who Left During Jury Deliberation

Joseph Odell Spencer (Surry County)

SURRY COUNTY, NC - Surry County deputies are looking for a convicted felon and registered sex offender who left during the middle of a court appearance.

Joseph Odell Spencer was tried in Surry County Superior Court Wednesday for failing to report a new address as a sex offender. While the jury deliberated, Spencer left the courthouse and didn't come back.

The jury found him guilty of this charge.

Spencer, 43, had been released on bond after his initial arrest and wasn’t in custody during the trial.

The judge issued an order for his arrest.

Anyone with any information on Spencer’s location is asked to contact the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 336-401-8900 or Surry County 911 Communications at 336-374-3000.

