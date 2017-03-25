Surry County Woman Found In Fire Pit, Died From Burns: Deputies

Motion blur of Speeding Ambulance (Photo: Dickson Images, (c) Dickson Images)

SURRY COUNTY, NC - The Surry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman who was found in a fire pit Friday night.

Heather Leanne Wilkins Frye, 36, was found outside her home on Autobahn Lane a little after 7:00 p.m. dead.

Her family originally called 911 and reported that Frye was missing. While officers were on the way the family called 911 again and said they found her in a fire pit in a field near her home.

When EMS got tot the scene they tried life saving measures, but declared her dead around 7:20 that night.

Deputies and detectives have sent her body to North Carolina Baptist Hospital for an autopsy.

“At this time there are no obvious signs of foul play,” Sheriff Graham Atkinson stated. “ We are investigating this as an unattended death and don’t expect any additional details until after the autopsy on Monday.”

