Survival Guide | How to Weather Any Storm

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The WFMY News 2 Weather team is tracking the chance of an icy glaze covering parts of the Piedmont Triad Sunday morning before it changes to all rain by afternoon.

Here's a quick TIMELINE:

4a-7a - Wintry Mix begins with some snow, mainly freezing rain.

7a-11a - Freezing Rain. Look for slick spots to develop and icy glaze possible.

11a - 2p - Wintry mix changes to ALL RAIN! It will change last in the western part of the Piedmont Triad, but rain will continue into the evening hours.

TIMELINE: We're dry until Sunday morning. Then, a wintry mix starts. Mainly freezing rain - likely creates an icy glaze through the morning. Goes away afternoon with regular rain. pic.twitter.com/NeCFTlMpWt — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) February 2, 2018

What does that mean for you:

A tenth of an inch to 1/4 of an inch - will cause problems

Biggest concern: Is Travel, not power outages

HEADS UP: Light freezing rain looks likely tomorrow morning. Watch out for slick spots. By midday the freezing rain will transition to regular rain and road conditions will rapidly improve through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hViuxTS8fR — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) February 3, 2018

WFMY News 2 reached out to Duke Energy and they provided these details on their preps and response plan. We are prepared to respond if severe weather situations occur. Line technicians, service crews and other personnel are available throughout our service area and are ready to respond to outages and emergencies, if they occur. Weather can be unpredictable, so it’s always a good idea for customers to be prepared for whatever Mother Nature delivers.

Safety Reminders:

• Customers are urged to prepare by checking their supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc. Also, ensure a portable, battery operated radio, TV or NOAA radio is on hand.

• Families who have special medical needs or elderly members should closely monitor weather forecasts and make plans for potential alternate arrangements should an extended outage occur.

• Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy and your local police department.

• If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you must get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

• If you are driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to MOVE OVER, it’s the law in North Carolina, but a good practice for all drivers.

North Carolina “Move Over” Law

North Carolina’s “move over” law requires drivers to move over one lane when two or more lanes are available in each direction to make way for emergency responders, tow trucks, NCDOT incident management assistance patrols, and roadside work crews, such as utility crews. On roads with only one traffic lane in each direction, drivers must slow down and be prepared to stop. Violators could face a fine of up to $250.

Reporting outages

Customers who experience an outage during the storm should call the automated outage-reporting system at 1-800-POWERON (1-800-769-3766) or text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Customers can also report an outage or view current outages online.

OTHER Ways to Survive Winter Weather and Be Safe:

Keep alternative heating sources prepared. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them

DO NOT use charcoal grills or generators indoors; the fumes can be deadly

Turn off electrical appliances that were on when the power went off to avoid a power surge when the electricity is restored.

Use flashlights. Do not use candles; they greatly increase the chance of having a fire in your home.

Limit your activities to no more than two rooms and close off unneeded rooms

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors and cover windows at night to keep cold air out and warm air in.

If you have well water, fill up tubs and buckets with water so if the power goes out you still have water

Remember to eat and drink regularly. Food provides the body with energy to produce its own heat.

Keep the body replenished with fluids to prevent dehydration

Wear layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Layering clothes keeps you warmer than a single layer of heavy clothing. Remove layers to avoid overheating, perspiration and subsequent chill.

North Carolina Emergency Management officials urge you to:

• Dress warmly for the cold. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

• Always keep at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food in your home.

• Keep alternative heating sources and fire extinguishers on hand.

• Be sure your family knows how to use them.

• Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Do not burn charcoal or use a grill indoors.

• Use a NOAA Weather Radio or monitor local news media for changing weather conditions. Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

• If your pipes are uninsulated, keep faucets open to a slow drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

• Keep pets inside, out of the cold. Download the ReadyNC app for more winter weather preparedness information.

The State Highway Patrol offers these tips for travel during winter weather:

• Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include a windshield scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit and road map.

• Keep your cell phone charged.

• Monitor fuel levels.

• Clear your windshield and other windows of snow and ice before traveling.

• Use headlamps and windshield wipers.

• Plan for delays and longer than usual travel times.

• Increase your following distance.

• Decrease your speed.

• Choose several routes as some roadways may be closed.

• Share your travel plans/routes with others.

• Always be aware of your location in case you become stranded.

• If your vehicle becomes disabled, stay inside the vehicle until assistance arrives.

• Contact 911 or *HP in emergency situations only. Visit DriveNC.gov for roadway conditions.

