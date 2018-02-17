Teen Charged with Killing Friend After Playing Video Game

Columbia, SC -- A Columbia teen is now charged with murder after police say he killed his friend after the two were playing video games.

Police announced Saturday night the 16-year-old male suspect is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

Police say a teen and three friends were playing video games Saturday morning at a home on Benedict Street shortly after midnight. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Cisco Knightner, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police have not yet said if the suspect will be charged as an adult, which is why his name has not been released, because he is a juvenile.

The incident was one of two fatal overnight shootings involving teenagers in Columbia.

“Three people lost their lives because of petty arguments that led to senseless crimes," said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook. "Two of the victims and a suspect in these cases were teenagers who had direct and unlawful access to guns. Too many people are quick to settle disputes in a violent manner. We, along with our community partners are working to prevent this type of violence.”

Police say the firearm has been recovered, and are working to determine its origin.

