Suspect Wanted In Break-In, Used Bike As Getaway

Reidsville Police are looking for the person who robbed Sophisticated Soul on South West Market St. (Photo: Reidsville Police)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Reidsville Police are looking for the person who broke into Sophisticated Soul on South West Market St.

It happened Wednesday Morning just before 2:00 a.m. Police say they found the glass in the front door had been broken, but did not say if anything was taken.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Copyright 2017 WFMY