Suspected Greensboro Shooter In Custody

Police lights.

GREENSBORO — Greensboro police confirm they captured an armed man at 814 W. Market Street Thursday afternoon.

Nearby Weaver Academy and Greensboro College were temporarily placed on lockdown.

Shooting at 814 W. Market St. :: There has been a shooting at 814 W. Market St. Everyone shelter in place until further notice. — Greensboro College (@GCPride) March 9, 2017

Greensboro police tweeted at 1:26 p.m. that the situation was clear. There were no injuries and two people were being questioned.

Responded to a report of an active shooter at 800 block W Market St. Situation is under control. Two people being questioned. No injuries. — GSO Police Dept. (@GSO_Police) March 9, 2017

