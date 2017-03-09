WFMY
Suspected Greensboro Shooter In Custody

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 1:36 PM. EST March 09, 2017

GREENSBORO — Greensboro police confirm they captured an armed man at 814 W. Market Street Thursday afternoon.  

Nearby Weaver Academy and Greensboro College were temporarily placed on lockdown.

Greensboro police tweeted at 1:26 p.m. that the situation was clear. There were no injuries and two people were being questioned.

