Swim Advisory Lifted For North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. -- A Swim Advisory has been lifted for North Myrtle Beach. On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued a Swim Advisory due to high bacteria levels.

However, water samples from the area came back well below the safe bacterial level at 52 units. The area under restriction was 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach for 200 feet on each side. South Carolina health officials said the levels are saw now safe enough for swimming.

“Spikes in bacteria can come from a wide variety of locations, including material being carried by currents from other areas,” the city of North Myrtle Beach stated on their Facebook post. “They are usually gone very soon after they are tested, but the process of retesting and waiting for the results extends the advisory time frame.”

According to WBTW, routine sampling on Wednesday yielded 987 units of bacteria. A Swim Advisory is issued if the bacteria measurement is greater than 104.

