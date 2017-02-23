Take A Chance At Winning 'Chance The Rapper' Tickets

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 12: Chance The Rapper, Kirk Franklin, and Tamela Mann perform during THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) (Photo: CBS Photo Archive, Custom)

GREENSBORO, NC-- WFMY News 2 and 100.3 Kiss FM are teaming up to send one lucky fan to this Summer’s hottest show.

Chance The Rapper will bring his tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on June 7th.

Chance The Rapper Headed to Greensboro Y’all

The “thank YOU GUYS for everything” tour kicks off in April and shows are already selling out.

thank YOU GUYS for everything. tour goes on sale at ChanceRaps.com at 7pm ET Posted by Chance The Rapper on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

We want to make sure you are in the house for his stop at the Greensboro Coliseum.

For your chance to win, register right now at www.1003KISSFM.com.

One person will win a pair of tickets to the Greensboro show.

The winner will be announced on WFMY News 2 at 11 on Wednesday, March 1st.

