Take Me (And My Pup) Out To The Ball Game

Bark in the Park

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Baseball with the pup? Yes, it's a thing.

Dog lovers can take their four-legged friends to the Greensboro Grasshoppers' game against the Greenville Drive Wednesday night.

"It's a chance to come and share the excitement of a baseball game with your pet," said Alison Schwartz, manager of All Pets Considered pet shop.

All Pets Considered is sponsoring the event. It will feature dog contests, games, and prizes.

"We're going to have five different contests. We're going to have the best baseball fan. We want you to dress your pet up as the best baseball fan, best trick, longest ears, biggest paws, and smallest paws," said Schwartz.

Dog lovers can take their pets to the ballpark for $3.

During the game, dog owners will be able to sit in a special section with their pets.

"Miss Babe Ruth's Bark in the Park" will be at the First National Bank Field in downtown Greensboro.

The fun starts at 7 p.m.

