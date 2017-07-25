Take Your Mind Off The Heat

Here's three headlines from earlier you can quickly check out over lunch:

Trump tweets, McCain return set stage for health bill vote

"Over and over again, they said, 'Repeal and replace, repeal and replace.' But they can now keep their promise," President Trump said in White House remarks Monday.

Gov. Cooper Signing School Bus Camera Bill Into Law

Gov. Roy Cooper will sign a bill into law Tuesday that is intended to help cut down the number of times people pass a school bus.

The Rebirth of Revolution Mill

“The concept is simple, the food is simple, but the space is extraordinary”

This Day in History

July 25, 1978 - Louise Joy Brown, the world's first test tube baby, is born.

