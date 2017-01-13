Taken At Birth:Triad Native Shares His Story

Jason McClure, now 28, lives in South Carolina. But not a day goes by where he doesn't think about his past.

"I just know that I was kidnapped," McClure says. "She said she was going to weigh me and she had a on a nurses gown and she walked out the door with me."

The woman who took Jason was disguised as a nurse. She told Jason's mother, Renee McClure, she was going to weigh her son.

Police later found Jason with his kidnappers in High Point. At just 4 days old, he had already been taken and returned to his parents.

"We know God was ultimately the one that showed the policeman the knowledge to bring Jason back to us," Renee McClure said in a 1988 press conference.

Now, Jason has a family of his own. He has two kids. He does a lot of fishing and takes his youngest out with him often. "I keep my son by my side every day and he does it with me and I enjoy it."

But he also wonders where he would be if he hadn't been found.

"Not that I didn't have a good life, I've had a wonderful life," Jason tells. "But I still have that thought in my head. 'Where would I be at?'"

Jason says now he's not mad at the woman took him, he even wants to meet her. And ask the one question no one has ever really been able to figure out.

"I would like to just ask her why. Not that I'm mad at her. I don't hate her or anything of that nature. I just want to talk to her."

2 woman were arrested in the kidnapping: Brenda Nobles, the woman who took Jason, and her daughter Sharon Slayden.