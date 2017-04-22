Tar Heel Uniform Designer Alexander Julian At High Point Market

Designer Alexander Julian at High Point Furniture Market. (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- 75,000 people in High Point embracing everything and anything furniture - and there's one designer who holds North Carolina near and dear to his heart.

"I don't just have ties. I am rooted in North Carolina. And no matter where I am in the world, I am a Tar Heel."

Designer Alexander Julian bleeds North Carolina blue and if you look closely at his collection, it's one color he can't go without.

"There's a little bit of Franklin street in everything that I do," he tells. "In fact the sofa I'm standing in front of is called the Franklin Street sofa."

He jokes it's not to be burned after a victory, knowing just how passionate fans can be.

But his most iconic design isn't one you'll find at market. The UNC men's basketball uniform is an Alexander Julian original.

"I designed the first chancellor's club tie, the basketball uniform and the graduation gowns."

Although Chapel Hill will always be number one in his books, he has a soft spot for High Point, too, especially during market.

"This is one of the hardest working towns in show business and this town comes alive for market in a way it's almost like a Broadway show, you know?"

Like a show, he draws an audience for furniture and his clothing.

"I don't want them to invest in something they're going to get tired of, I want it to be something that's cool forever."

Safe to say that iconic argyle isn't going out of style.



