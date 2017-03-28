Tar Heels' Super Fan Heading to 22nd Final Four

Hayes Holderness is a UNC graduate who now lives in Greensboro. He’s cheered on the Tar Heels’ at 13 Final Four appearances and he's heading to Phoenix for number 14. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC – For a record setting 20th time, the UNC Men’s Basketball team is heading to the Final Four.

Ask any former player or coach and they’ll tell you that the team’s success couldn’t be achieved without the support of the fans.

There’s one particular UNC fan who has been by the Tar Heels’ side for almost every trip to the Final Four!

Hayes Holderness is a UNC graduate who now lives in Greensboro.

He’s cheered on the Tar Heels’ at 13 Final Four appearances and he's heading to Phoenix for number 14.

"You really just can't describe it," said Holderness.

Every year, Holderness and his college buddies go to the Final Four.

This year will be their 22nd trip overall!

"It brings us together to enjoy fellowship and fun and hopefully watching a Carolina victory," he said.

Holderness might be the biggest Carolina fan you'll ever meet and he's got the memorabilia to prove it.

In his house, he has autographed basketballs and pictures with Michael Jordan, Roy Williams, and even a real championship net!

"Oh it's priceless,” said Holderness. “I would never sell it so I don't even think about what it's worth in monetary value."

One time, his love for the Tarheels almost cost him the love of his life.

In 1981, Holderness cancelled a date with his future wife to go to the Final Four.

"I left some roses on her windshield apologizing that I had to break our date and go to Philly and fortunately she forgave me for it and we were engaged by November," said Holderness.

This year, his wife is going with him to Phoenix.

Whether the Tar Heels win or lose -- Holderness says the trip is really about spending time with loved ones.

"Life is about making memories. Hopefully most of them are good ones,” said Holderness. “That's what you go back to."

Holderness and his wife leave Friday for Phoenix.

UNC will face Oregon in the Final Four on Saturday night at approximately 9:00 PM on WFMY.

The winner will move on to the National Championship game.

