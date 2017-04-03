WFMY
Tar Heels Welcome Home Celebration Tuesday In Chapel Hill

Interviews With UNC Players & HC Roy Williams On Court After Win Over Gonzaga

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 1:16 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- You can cheer on the 2017 NCAA Champions as the Tar Heels return winners!

ReadUNC The National NCAA Champions: Road to Redemption Completed!

The victory celebration is Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Smith Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Read: UNC Wins 6th NCAA Championship Title After Beating Gonzaga 71-65

Come cheer on UNC Men’s Basketball as the team returns on the Heels of Redemption with a 6th tournament title.


