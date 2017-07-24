Photos: Julie Luck

GREENSBORO, NC - Whether the dessert needs to be scraped to be served or the entree comes out steaming, I want to find it!

During my most recent visit, I crossed another restaurant off my "must try" list. Pier Oyster Bar and Grill opened just a few months ago. The restaurant offers fresh seafood and oysters like Oysters Bienville with bacon, mushrooms, and shrimp. It also has dishes for non-seafood lovers like the Pier Burger with certified Angus beef, white cheddar and crispy pork belly.

The menu is like my taste. It offers a variety.

"I really like everything. So that means trying different restaurants, different cuisines. Whether it's Japanese, Italian, California-inspired... I'm all for it," said Luck.





"Yes, I take pictures of different dishes but I try not to post them because I know it can be annoying," explained Luck.

My travels are also tasty. When you visit Carolina Beach on the North Carolina coast, you must visit the legendary Britt's Donuts . One of the best bites during a New Orleans visit were the wood-fired oysters with chili garlic butter at Cochon . And when you visit New York City, a slice of pizza is a must.

"If I go on vacation the very first thing I do, I start researching restaurants."

I'm not the only one who likes to dine and discover.

"I like the different feels in the different restaurants and the different people you meet and the great food in the restaurants in the Triad," said 15-year-old foodie, Taylor Lovelace.

I also met first-time Pier Oyster Bar and Grill diner, Nigel Pankey, who also heard good things about the restaurant.

"Definitely a new spot downtown. roommate tole me about it, looked it up on yelp, saw it had great reviews, saw the atmosphere. Let's give it a shot," said Pankey.

Each restaurant offers different tastes and textures. And I'm hungry for the next adventure!

So where can you find my favorite dishes in the Triad? There are too many to list but here are a few:

1) Empapelado from Los Gordos Tex-Mex Cafe on Battleground Ave. in Greensboro (near Jimmy John's). The savory, spicy, steaming dish contains shrimp, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, mushrooms and cilantro wrapped in aluminum foil.

2) Soft shell crabs (when they're in season) from Reel Seafood Grill on New Garden Rd. in Greensboro. The soft shell crabs are flash fried to a crispy perfection on top of a delicious garlic cream sauce. While you're there, order the key lime pie for dessert.

3) Szechuan eggplant from Full Kee Chinese Restaurant on Samet Dr. in High Point. Order it vegetarian-style or add pork (my favorite.)

4) Lasagna from Osteria on Westover Terrace in Greensboro. It's unlike any other lasagna you've eaten. The homemade pasta sheets are enveloped in bolognese and bechamel sauces and comes out piping hot. Perfect for a cold day or if you're craving comfort food.

What are your favorite restaurants or dishes in the Triad? Please share your recommendations here so we can all try them!

