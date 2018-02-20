Teen Arrested After Calling in Threat to Ledford High School: Sheriff

Man killed after shooting at bail bondsman in Davidson Co. (Photo: WFMY)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC - A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday after an investigation showed he called in threats to Ledford High School last week.

A day after the Parkland, Florida shooting, someone called the school on Thursday at 3:18 p.m. and 'communicated a threat of mass violence' according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. They were charged with one count of Felonious Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property.

The teen was a Ledford Middle School student and lives on the Davidson County side of High Point. No other information was made available because the offender is a juvenile.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of the Ledford Senior High School Principal Chris Johnston and the Davidson County School Superintendent Dr. Emily Lipe in the resolution of this matter,” said Sheriff David Grice, who added these type of threats won't be tolerated regardless of the perpetrator's age.

The teen has a Feb. 27 court date.

