Teen Charged During 'Large Scale Disorder' at Greensboro Mall Saturday Night

Victoria Walrip (Photo: Greensboro Police)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- A 17-year-old is facing charges related to an incident that happened at Four Seasons Mall Saturday night. Police responded to an initial call--which was reported as an active shooter.

Officers on scene were able to confirm within a minute or less that there were no shots fired at all.

After investigating further, Greensboro police said that a fight started and during the chaos someone yelled there were shots fired, which created mass panic throughout the mall.

Claims of shots fired were also being posted on social media which continued the rumors and police continue to say, no shots were fired.

Victoria Walrip, 17, of Marietta, Ga. was arrested for trespassing and assaulting an officer. Investigators say Waltrip refused to leave the mall after officers and mall security gave her multiple opportunities to do so.

Police say Waltrip is charged with resisting and assaulting an officer because she resisted during her arrest and she licked an officer.

