Teen Falls From Ledge at Pilot Mountain State Park

Woman Falls Off Pilot Mountain

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:45 PM. EST February 19, 2018

SURRY COUNTY, NC - Surry County Emergency Services confirmed a 17-year-old girl fell at Pilot Mountain State Park around 5:00pm Sunday.

The girl fell about 50-feet from a ledge along the Big Bears Trail, Surry County Emergency Management Director, John Shelton confirms. 

He said the teenager was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment and her injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

She was with a group of friends when she slipped and fell, Shelton said. No one else was injured. 

