Teen Found Shot on Road in Reidsville

A 17-year-old was found shot in the road Saturday night in Reidsville according to Reidsville Police.

Officers responded to a disturbance around 8 p.m. when they found the boy laying on the road in the 1100 block of Deerfield Drive.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police say they have a person of interest in the shooting but aren't able to release any names yet. No charges have been filed at this time. Reidsville police say they aren't releasing the teen's name.

