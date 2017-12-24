Teen Girl Shot, Killed in High Point by Friend's Stepdad: Police

HIGH POINT, NC - A teenage girl was found dead in High Point Sunday morning after being shot at a gathering at a home.

Around 1:45, officers found a 16-year-old who had been shot in the head in the 700 block of Garrison Street. Three other teens told police someone was shot inside the home. Officers found the girl dead in a downstairs bedroom.

Statements from witnesses say a man shot the teen after he got upset because his stepson and some friends were hanging out at the house while he was out of town. He shot the girl before another teen tackled him, allowing everyone to escape.

The teen's name has been released yet.

Police say High Point now has 17 homicides for the year. The investigation is still ongoing.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY