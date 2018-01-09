Teens Get Chance To Ride With Troopers

NC Highway Patrol (Photo: WFMY)

RALEIGH, NC -- The State Highway Patrol is starting a new high school internship program to try to increase positive relationships among youth across North Carolina.

The 40-hour program is designed to give students real-life perspectives on a career in law enforcement. Participants will perform several non-enforcement related duties while following the same professional standards expected of uniform personnel.

“This program offers both educational advancement in law enforcement and increased organizational productivity”, said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Our goal is to develop career-minded young men and women who have inspirations of becoming a state trooper.”

The program will require the completion of several tasks:

Mandatory Task

SHP district office observation

Local jail facility tour

District & Superior Court observation

Ride along(s) with a trooper

Optional Task

Basic School observation

NCSHP defensive driving training

NCSHP defensive tactics training

Once tasks are finished, interns will have to complete an essay summarizing their experience. Once all requirements have been sufficiently met, the intern will get a graduation certificate.

For more information about the internship program or to apply, please contact your local State Highway Patrol district office by clicking here.

