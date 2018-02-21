Tent Meetings Inspired By Billy Graham Make Comeback In The Triad

A canvas tent, seating over 6,000, which was erected for the Billy Graham revival, Los Angeles, California, 1949. (Photo by Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images) (Photo: Loomis Dean, Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Whether it was at a church, a packed stadium or under a tent, Reverend Billy Graham had a way with words.

"What I really appreciate about the life of Billy Graham was the authority in which he spoke. He always says 'the Bible says' not what Billy Graham says," explains Pastor Randy Hobbs at New Hope Baptist Church in Burlington.

Dr. Graham was a type of man to lead by example, so much so that his popular tent meetings had a revival right in Burlington. Reverend Graham wasn't there himself, but the message he preached sure was.

"Probably the first time I ever heard the gospel of Jesus Christ is Billy Graham preaching on television,'" Pastor Hobbs explains.

Pastor Hobbs played a key role in starting the revival in Burlington. The first round in 2016 lasted 3 months, starting Hobbs' church and expanding to a Tent off University Drive. Worshippers came from around the country for preachings nearly every day for the 12 weeks.

In 2017, the tent revival came back to Burlington and is now touring the country. Pastor Hobbs thinks it's a movement that will live on, even in light of Reverend Graham's passing.

"I believe Billy Graham was a national voice of his country at one time and I believe many again are looking for someone who will be a voice to or country," Pastor Hobbs explains. "People are hungry. People are hungry for that again."

