'Thank God, Our Second Amendment,' Richard Childress' Response to Attempted Break In

From left, Niquan Victorin, Chantz Hines and Armeka Spinks

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Today, while celebrating Bob Timberlake's 81st birthday, Richard Childress said a few words about the attempted break-in at his house in December.

"You know, we're just glad that the Davidson County Sheriff's Department has arrested the suspects," said RIchard Childress, the Nascar Legend.

In December, three men tried to break in to Childress's house and he fired shots at them. The suspects had several weapons with them, but nobody was harmed.

RELATED | 'God and 2nd Amendment': NASCAR Legend Richard Childress Fires Shots At Robbery Suspects

Since then, the suspects have been arrested and charged.

Childress also had this to say.

"Thank God, and our Second Amendment for us being able to have a firearm, own a firearm, and posses a firearm, and protect our family. That's the American way," said Childress.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY