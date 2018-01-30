WFMY
'Thank God, Our Second Amendment,' Richard Childress' Response to Attempted Break In

Janson Silvers, WFMY 11:20 PM. EST January 30, 2018

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Today, while celebrating Bob Timberlake's 81st birthday, Richard Childress said a few words about the attempted break-in at his house in December.

"You know, we're just glad that the Davidson County Sheriff's Department has arrested the suspects," said RIchard Childress, the Nascar Legend.

In December, three men tried to break in to Childress's house and he fired shots at them. The suspects had several weapons with them, but nobody was harmed.

Since then, the suspects have been arrested and charged.

Childress also had this to say.

"Thank God, and our Second Amendment for us being able to have a firearm, own a firearm, and posses a firearm, and protect our family. That's the American way," said Childress.

