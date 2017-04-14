'Thank You Jesus' Movement Started By Triad Teen Grows By Thousands

Asheboro teen Lucas Hunt holds a 'Gracias Jesus' sign and a 'Thank You Jesus' sticker. (Photo: Custom)

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- You've probably seen them around town, in your neighbor's yard, or at a local church - the 'Thank You Jesus' signs are everywhere!

Asheboro teen Lucas Hunt came up with the idea. He's sold over 60,000 signs to people in 37 states and 11 countries since February 2016.

Now the movement is growing even more - with magnets and signs in Spanish! Interested buyers can purchase the magnets and pre-order the Spanish signs starting the Monday after Easter.

The Spanish signs will be shipped May 1st.

Proceeds from the signs to the Thank You Jesus Mission, designed to provide grants to churches and non-profits in rural areas of North Carolina.

