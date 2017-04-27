The Carolina Shag Has Everything To Do WIth Greensboro And Beach Life

Carolina Beach Shag (Photo: Picasa, WFMY)

Hi folks! This is Eric Chilton and I wanted to share some of my stories I have been working on featuring a Carolina tradition. Carolina Beach Music and The Shag have been around for 70-plus years. Both have been passed down from generation to generation in the Carolinas and beyond. But the origins of the music go hand-in-hand with the dance. But did you know there is a Greensboro connection to the beginnings of the Shag dance?

If you haven't heard of "Big George" Lineberry then you don't know the story. The video attached tells the tale.

Also, I decided to showcase the future of the dance as well. The next story is about the Jr. Shaggers and how they are continuing the traditions that were laid decades ago. These kids not only dance well but they can physically handle the moves from the early shaggers which the older shaggers can't swing anymore!

I also feature Kayla Henley from Elon in that story as well. She's won multiple shagging championships.





If you are interested stay tuned to my Facebook page for live updates from S.O.S.

