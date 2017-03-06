How Troopers Narrow Down The Search In Hit-And-Runs

Police tape (Photo: stock photo)

GREENSBORO, NC -- North Carolina State Troopers are investigating two recent deadly hit-and-runs in the Triad.

State Troopers responded to a hit and run on NC 49 near US 421 just after 8:30 Saturday night. Officials say the victim, 35-year-old Diana Lynn Rego-Lockamy, died from her injures. North Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a silver or gray 2006 to 2011 Honda Civic. It should have damage to the front right.

Troopers are also looking for the driver who killed a child in Greensboro. Officials say Dorien Raphal Pearsall was hit by a car traveling south on Ward Road from East Market Street last month. The car involved is believed to be a dark blue BMW 7 Series. Troopers believe the vehicle is a 2003 to 2005 model and has damage to the passenger side with a missing right-side mirror.

WFMY News 2 talked to Trooper Chris Knock about hit-and-run investigation on Monday. It's a hard job piecing all the evidence together, especially if there are no witnesses.

Knox says troopers use debris from the scene to narrow down the make and model of the car. But that is just one piece of the puzzle. They also need help from the public. They say if someone was involved in a hit and run, their car will most likely have damage to the front right side of the car. They want anyone who might know something about these cases to give them a call.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the N.C. State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.

