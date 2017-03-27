The Man Responsible for the Iconic Tar Heel Uniforms

Alexander Julian and Michael Jordan. (Photo: Alexander Julian)

GREENSBORO, NC – You may or may not know the name Alexander Julian. But, if you’re a March Madness fan or a Tar Heel lover, it’s a name you should recognize.

Julian is the man responsible for the Tar Heels’ men’s iconic basketball jerseys.

In the late 1980s Julian, a designer on a business trip in London, received a call from none other than Dean Smith.

“Being born and raised in Chapel Hill, to have Coach Smith call you and ask you to do new uniforms for the Tar Heels was like, truly like God calling and asking for new halos for the archangels.”

Julian’s designs were already being recognized in the sports world by the time he talked to Smith. The Charlotte Hornets debuted their teal and purple jerseys in 1988, one Julian’s first professional sports designs. In fact, it was the design of the Hornets uniform that captured the eye of Smith.

“I’m one of the few people in college sports to have made it into the pros first.”

A humorous and somewhat humble man, Julian said he turned down a multi-million dollar deal with the Hornets in exchange for a North Carolina staple.

“I traded basically what turned out to be $10 million dollars for five pounds of Carolina barbeque a month,” Julian laughed.

He was also responsible for the racing suits of IndyCar driver Michael Andretti.

The redesign of the Tar Heels’ uniforms would prove to be one of the ultimate honors.

“This was the toughest assignment I ever had in my life because I realized if I messed up, I couldn’t go home.”

At the time of the redesign, the jerseys were made of punctured nylon. forcing players to wear undershirts.

“I spent a year working on trying to come up with something similar to what our players enjoy now which is a very soft material that is anti-microbial.”

Then, came the color. 27 years ago, TV technology was somewhat primitive to what we see now.

“The color 30-35 years ago for Carolina blue looked gray on television,” Julian explained of Carolina’s true blue. “Look at the sky over Chapel Hill on a beautiful cloudless day and look at the deepest part of the sky and that’s our blue baby.”

For the final touch, a linking diamond pattern that would appear on the sides of Carolina’s jerseys and shorts. Argyle was Julian’s signature pattern and one he considered lucky.

“I put argyle on the Andretti uniforms, Michael Andretti won the championship. I put argyle on the Tar Heel uniforms and we won the national championship the next year and Coach Smith sent me one of my most prized possessions which is a cover of Sports Illustrated which has the argyle down the side of it. He wrote in magic marker as he was cutting off the net, ‘Alex, look what you started.”





Magazine from Dean Smith to Alexander Julian. (Photo: Alexander Julian)

Julian tossed around other design ideas for the side of the jersey, sending Coach smith 30 options. But, ultimately decided to let an old friend help with the final decision.

“I asked if we could recruit Michael Jordan who was surely our most famous player at the time and Michael really loved the argyle.”

The argyle design appeared on the uniforms starting in the 1991-1992 season and would be later added to even more of the athletic departments uniforms. The design celebrated 25 years with the team.

Does Julian still believe the argyle design is what brings the team a bit of luck?

“Let’s hope so. I think the good luck charm are the coaches and these shard-working players. I put the argyle on the court and they made it famous. So, it’s one of those Carolina moves where I point to them.”

Julian also designed Coach Roy Williams’ jacket and tie, which he wore for 800th victory.





Coach Roy Williams in a design by Alexander Julian. (Photo: Alexander Julian)

