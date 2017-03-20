The Purr…fect Promposal At The Forsyth Humane Society

Promposal at the Forsyth Humane Society. Pic. Courtesy: Forsyth Humane Society (Photo: Custom)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – It’s a match made purr-fect for this couple who are going to prom together all thanks to the help of the Forsyth County Humane Society.

The shelter became a backdrop for one purr-fect promposal.

The Forsyth County Humane Society posted the promposal on their Facebook page.

Nathan decided to ask his girlfriend to prom by posting a sign in the cat colony room of the shelter. Nathan decided to post a prom sign in the room because Delaney loves cats!

He had her friends bring her by to play with the cats to ask her to prom! Have fun!

