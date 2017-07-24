The Rebirth Of Revolution Mill

GREENSBORO, N.C. - One hundred years ago, Revolution Mill was the pulse of Greensboro: the first flannel mill in the South.

But, it didn't last forever. It shut down 35 years ago in 1982 when flannel lost popularity. However, in the past few years, change has swept through - and there's a renewed effort to revitalize the property, with new businesses, apartments, art galleries, coffee shops and restaurants inside the old building made new.

On Tuesday – there’s another sign of progress: Natty Greene's Kitchen and Market will open, at 11 a.m.

“I'm pretty jazzed. This is one of the most exciting things I know I've ever done,” said Andrew Dudek, General Manager of Natty Greene's Kitchen & Market. He says this project has been in the works for three years.



“The concept is simple, the food is simple, but the space is extraordinary,” he said.



But it's not just about this restaurant opening up. The Kitchen and Market is one piece to a bigger revolution happening on this side of town.



“[Revolution Mill] is what helped define Greensboro. 100 years ago, and it's still here today and we're going to help redefine Greensboro again,” said Dudek.



“It's been a mill where everyone was going coming back-and-forth from work,” said Greensboro native Mary Isley, “I believe my father-in-law used to work here in the mill.”



Many have seen the rise, and the fall of Revolution Mill. But now things are changing for the better.



“I'm just so proud that I live in the area, that I can come and see some of the things that they've done,” said Isley.

“In the next couple of years…Mill Village District could be a thing,” said Dudek.

