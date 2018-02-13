The U.S. Budget: The Costs, The Cuts, And What It Means To You

(Photo: Olivier Douliery, Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The 2019 Budget Proposal has been released, and it makes some big changes to many programs -- while also making some big investments.

Overall, it is a $4.4 Trillion budget, and here are some key points of the budget proposal.

The budget would add $984 Billion to the federal deficit next year.

There would be $716 Billion dollars allotted for Defense.

A $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Program, but most of the money would for projects would come from State and Local governments.

The State Department would have 26 percent cut.

EPA spending would be down by 34 percent.

There would be $17 Billion to fight the Opioid Epidemic.

It would also get rid of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program which is a way for students to have their Student Loans forgiven.

Copyright 2017 WFMY