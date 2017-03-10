There's Now A T-Shirt: Greensboro Vs. Boeheim

Greensboro vs Boeheim T-Shirt Pic. United City Greensboro (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Well, there’s now a t-shirt in support of Greensboro.

United City of Greensboro tweeted a photo of the t-shirt which reads “Greensboro Vs. Boeheim.”

The t-shirts are selling for $25.

It all stems from the comments made by Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach, Jim Boeheim who said, “There’s no value to playing in Greensboro. None.”

Since the comments Our State Magazine said it would send Boeheim some of their favorite magazine and provide the coach with a subscription to the magazine.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are are rallying around the city as well with a “Jim Boeheim (No) Value Night” on Tuesday, April 11. The Grasshoppers decided to use kindness allowing all fans with a valid Syracuse, NY Driver’s License to get a free ticket, $20 in food and beverage voucher before the game against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

