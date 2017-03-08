Meet The Greensboro Police Pups In Training

Greensboro Police show off bloodhounds in different stages of their K-9 careers! The oldest, Bo, has been with GPD for seven years and will retire this year. Sully is 10 months old, and the newest addition, Karson, is 21 weeks old. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Police department introduced its two new officers... of the 4-legged kind.

Meet 10-month-old Sully -- and Sully's half brother, 21-week-old Karson. They're getting trained to become K-9 officers.

Both dogs will soon undergo certification by the National Police Bloodhound Association.

10-year-old tracker Bo is showing Sully and Karson the ropes. Bo has been with Greensboro Police for seven years and is expected to retire this year.





