Meet The Greensboro Police Pups In Training

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Police department introduced its two new officers... of the 4-legged kind.
Meet 10-month-old Sully -- and Sully's half brother, 21-week-old Karson. They're getting trained to become K-9 officers.
Both dogs will soon undergo certification by the National Police Bloodhound Association.
10-year-old tracker Bo is showing Sully and Karson the ropes. Bo has been with Greensboro Police for seven years and is expected to retire this year.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs