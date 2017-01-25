Thieves Steal Donations From Asheboro Business

The front door of Blase Chiropractic in Asheboro is boarded up after thieves broke into the office Saturday and stole $500 in donations. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Thieves stole hundreds of dollars in donations, meant to go to people in need, from an Asheboro business Saturday.

Dr. McCall Tanner, owner of Blase Chiropractic, said the thieves shattered the office's glass door, went inside, and stole about $900 in cash.

Tanner said $500 of that was meant to go to the Randolph County Family Crisis Center to help provide necessary items to families and victims of sexual and domestic abuse.

"They got in, they got what they wanted and they got out," she said.

Tanner said the thieves worked quickly. There was an Asheboro police officer just around the corner at the time of the alarm, but the suspects had already left before the officer arrived.

"I thought it was a real shame," said Dare Spicer, executive director of the Family Crisis Center. "A real shame that someone would take money away from domestic violence and sexual assault victims."

The Family Crisis Center serves about 2,000 people a year -- 600 of those are children. Spicer says the $500 would have come in handy if a client came into the center and needed diapers, clothes, or some other item that wasn't already available at the shelter.

"When [clients] come to our shelter, and they have nothing, then we need to have funds available to meet the needs of the person in crisis," Spicer said.

Now, Spicer and Tanner are left wondering how money meant for good ended up in the wrong hands.

"I would hope that this person was in such dire straits that they felt they were worse off than the people they were taking from," Spicer said.

Tanner added, "[The money] went to somebody who was doing something wrong, so that feels a lot worse than somebody stealing petty cash."

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, call the Asheboro Police Department at 336-626-1300.

Copyright 2016 WFMY