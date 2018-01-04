WFMY
Close

Third Death Confirmed From NC Snowstorm After Car Slides Off Road

NC Governor Roy Cooper Gives Update on Wednesday's Snow

Associated Press , WFMY 1:29 PM. EST January 04, 2018

North Carolina authorities have reported a third death after a man slid off the road in snowy conditions and overturned his vehicle.
    
State Emergency Management spokesman Keith Acree said that the man died in Beaufort County around 2 a.m. Thursday.
    
The man's vehicle slid off the road into a ditch and overturned. Acree said the area had a lot of snow, and authorities determined it was a weather-related death.

RELATED: Two Killed After Car Crashes Over Bridge Rail Into NC Creek
    
Acree identified the man as 29-year-old Joshua Wayne Biddle of Washington, North Carolina.
    
The Highway Patrol had earlier reported that two men died in a weather-related crash in Moore County on Wednesday night.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories