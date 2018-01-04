Third Death Confirmed From NC Snowstorm After Car Slides Off Road

Snow on Interstate 26 near Charrleston on January 3, 2018.

North Carolina authorities have reported a third death after a man slid off the road in snowy conditions and overturned his vehicle.



State Emergency Management spokesman Keith Acree said that the man died in Beaufort County around 2 a.m. Thursday.



The man's vehicle slid off the road into a ditch and overturned. Acree said the area had a lot of snow, and authorities determined it was a weather-related death.

Acree identified the man as 29-year-old Joshua Wayne Biddle of Washington, North Carolina.



The Highway Patrol had earlier reported that two men died in a weather-related crash in Moore County on Wednesday night.

