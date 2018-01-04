Third Death Confirmed From NC Snowstorm After Car Slides Off Road

North Carolina authorities have reported a third death after a man slid off the road in snowy conditions and overturned his vehicle.
State Emergency Management spokesman Keith Acree said that the man died in Beaufort County around 2 a.m. Thursday.
The man's vehicle slid off the road into a ditch and overturned. Acree said the area had a lot of snow, and authorities determined it was a weather-related death.
RELATED: Two Killed After Car Crashes Over Bridge Rail Into NC Creek
Acree identified the man as 29-year-old Joshua Wayne Biddle of Washington, North Carolina.
The Highway Patrol had earlier reported that two men died in a weather-related crash in Moore County on Wednesday night.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
© 2018 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs