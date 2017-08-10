Thomasville 9-Year-Old Helps 4 Adults Get Out Of House Fire

A house fire occurred on Spruce Street in Thomasville Thursday morning. Maddie Gardner/WFMY News 2 photo.

THOMASVILLE, NC - A 9-year-old boy's actions helped get himself and four adults out of a burning house Thursday morning in Thomasville.

A call came in around 7:22 a.m. for a fire on Spruce Street in Thomasville. There were four adults in the house in addition to the child. The boy was in the living room and noticed something was wrong and alerted the others, helping them get out in time.

A bulldozer was needed to fully put out the fire, which was put out shortly before 8 a.m. The boy's dog did not survive.

Richard Waddell with the Thomasville Fire Department called the boy 'a hero.' The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

