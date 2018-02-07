Thomasville Accidentally Released 269 City Employees' Social Security Numbers

Close up of silhouetted male hand typing on laptop keyboard (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

THOMASVILLE, NC - The city of Thomasville accidentally released 269 town employees' social security numbers in response to a large public records request last weekend.

The request contained information about employee pay. Thomasville City Manager Kelly Craver said that part of the information provided included Social Security numbers in a non-standard format under a heading called “Security."

Craver said he was one of the employees impacted.

On Sunday morning, a post on the Thomasville News Facebook page showed one of the documents. Craver said he consulted with city attorney Paul Mitchell to get the info taken down.

The city entered into a contract with Experian for credit card protection for employees who had sensitive information released. The city will provide protection for two years to everyone affected.

Craver says the city regrets the release occurred.

