Thomasville Woman Dies After Being Rescued From House Fire

THOMASVILLE, NC - An 18-year-old girl died from smoke inhalation after a house caught fire Wednesday morning, according to the Lexington Dispatch.

Fire officials say that both Thomasville Fire and Hasty Fire Departments went to the house at 22 Cub Drive in Thomasville.

Thomasville, NC **Update**

one female rescued & transported

to Wake Forest Baptist Medical

The teen was in the house, and the Dispatch said she was rescued and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical.

The Lexington Dispatch found out she died later that night from smoke inhalation.

