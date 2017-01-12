WFMY
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

Thomasville Woman Dies After Being Rescued From House Fire

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:09 PM. EST January 12, 2017

THOMASVILLE, NC - An 18-year-old girl died from smoke inhalation after a house caught fire Wednesday morning, according to the Lexington Dispatch. 

Fire officials say that both Thomasville Fire and Hasty Fire Departments went to the house at 22 Cub Drive in Thomasville. 

 

 

The teen was in the house, and the Dispatch said she was rescued and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical.

The Lexington Dispatch found out she died later that night from smoke inhalation. 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories