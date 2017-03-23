Thomasville Traffic Stop Leads To 8 Drug Arrests: Police

Eight people arrested for drug related charges in Thomasville. (Photo: Custom)

THOMASVILLE, NC - A traffic stop for an expired license tag led to the arrest of eight people, according to police.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, the officer pulled the car over at the intersection of Phillips and June Streets. The driver of the car then walked off toward the 300 block of Memorial Park Drive.

While waiting for other officers to arrive, the officer on scene found four grams of heroin, 23.6 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car.





Megan Marie Cox and Rodney Austin Richardson were charged with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, and other drug related charged.

After more officers got to the scene, they went to the house they believed the driver walked into. When they got to the house they saw drug paraphernalia and applied for a search warrant.

After entering the house they found drug paraphernalia, 1.4 grams of heroin, .4 grams of methamphetamine, and a small amount of marijuana. Officers then arrested Wesley Adam Richardson and Ryan Lewis. Both were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, and multiple other drug related charges.

Meagein Diana Abbott, Robert Lee Cox IV, Anne Rose Powell, and Tesla Lee Hatcher were also arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia not for Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Abbott and Powell both already had outstanding warrants.

The driver of the car who walked away was not charged.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.

