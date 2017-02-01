Thomasville's Push To End Child Hunger with Free Dinners

One of the meals the Thomasville City School System provides.

THOMASVILLE, NC – Today, it’s hamburgers with a side of veggies, a carton of milk and a Rice Krispies Treat. The next day, the options will change. But, the impact will stay the same; students in the Thomasville City School System will have full bellies.

The district began it’s after school dinner program on February 1st. The program, funded by the federal government, will allow any student, who needs it, to get a meal after school.

And, according to the district, many students need it. 98.4 percent of the district’s students qualify for the free lunch program. 500 students are expected to participate in the after school dinner program each day.

“I’m amazed that there’s that many kids in need of food,” said Rachel Heller.

Her sons, five-year-old Scion Twyman and his younger brother, four-year-old Kyrie, are two of those kids. Scion happily sits at a table, thumbing through a notebook, while his brother munches of a hamburger. Heller, watches with a smile.

"I’ve never been down this road before,” Heller said. “I’m grateful. This is not something I plan on taking advantage for the rest of my life but I’m thankful that it’s here now at the time I really need it when it seems like everything fell apart and I started to lose everything.”

Heller brought her sons to the one of the Church Homes Housing Authority sites for the free meal. Her niece and some of their friends also tagged along. The children sat at tables, reading books the school system gave them for free, playing card games and doing homework. For the young minds in the room, the “free” part might not matter to them that much; they're happy to see their friends and the camera filming their every move. But, for Heller and other parents finding themselves struggling with money, the word “free” is a blessing.

“During the week, I don’t have to worry about dinner. We come down here, they have dinner and do their homework and it will help financially,” Heller explained.

The recently single mom urged others to save any judgment and try to understand the importance of such a program.

“At the end of the day you never know what somebody is going through. You never know what their struggle is.”

The program is open to students in Thomasville under the age of 18.

Dinners will be served each day after school, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., at one of the district's four schools. Students can also get meals at the James Avenue and Church Homes Housing Authority sites.

