RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 2,000 people, mostly teenagers, are expected to march tonight in Raleigh to demand lawmakers take action on gun legislation.

The youth at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church are leading the charge.

They plan to light 17 candles — one for each of the people killed in the recent school shooting in Florida.

They’ll gather at 5 p.m. at the church, then march down Hillsborough Street to the state capitol, leaving the candles and a note for lawmakers demanding safer schools through gun safety legislation.

“We need every human soul we can get here tonight because the bigger the statement the better. The louder that we can be, the better. We need to let our state and federal legislators know that we mean business. So, everybody matters. I don’t care if there are 5,000 people here. We need 5,001. You need to show up,” said Bryan Lee, minister to youth and their families at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church.

Organizers urge the people who come to the march to wear their school colors. Lee said they want as many schools represented as possible.

