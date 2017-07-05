GREENSBORO, NC -- Many people celebrated Independence Day by attending festivals across the Triad last night.

Some of you stopped by the WFMY News 2 tent at Greensboro's Fun Fourth festival! The News 2 team had a great time meeting viewers and fans, and hope you enjoyed the festivities! From the numbers, many of you did!



Zac Matheny, President of Downtown Greensboro Inc. said the festival had a record turnout! "In a 36-hour period, we had over a hundred thousand folks come to downtown Greensboro."

Matheny said that was many more than organizers expected. He also said some of the changes implemented this year helped people beat the heat. "We had tents for the vendors, which helps get shade for the folks coming downtown. We had some cooling stations, some air conditioning places. We want to hear from the merchants, the vendors, the businesses down here. We're watching social media to see if we can get some knowledge about what experiences folks had down here. We're taking all that in and start planning for the future."

After the festival, many people stayed downtown for the fireworks. DGI officials estimate 15,000 people filled and surrounded First National Bank Field for the Patriot Fireworks Concert.

In Winston-Salem, a record 9,007 people packed into BB&T Ballpark to watch the Winston-Salem Dash play and the fireworks show afterward.

