Three Drivers Overdose On Roadways In High Point In A Week

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Three separate drivers overdosed on heroin and crashed their cars, according to High Point Police. All of these incidents occurred in the span of a week.

Two of the drivers had children in the back seat.

“Luckily no one was seriously hurt,” said Captain Mike Kirk with the High Point Police Department. “But it could have been so much worse.”

Captain Kirk said the department is working with multiple agencies to fight the ongoing “heroin crisis” in High Point.

“Impaired drivers, for many years, had just meant alcohol,” said Trooper Chris Knox with NC Highway Patrol. “But now we’re seeing more and more drivers under the influence of opioids like heroin.”

According to Knox, troopers go through special training to identify what drugs drivers are using.

“We go to hospitals, to detention facilities, to jails and observe people. It’s there that we see the affects these drugs have on them,” Knox explained.

Troopers study signs of drug use to better classify what drivers might be using.

“When someone overdoses on heroin, we can’t give them a breathalyzer. So we have to know what signs to look for,” he said.

According to Knox, Highway Patrol is also working to find heroin traffickers on the highways.

“If we can stop them from getting into the communities, people won’t have access to the drug. And then they won’t be able to drive and hurt other people under the influence,” Knox said.

