Three More Charged in Death of 74-Year-Old

Share This Story

HIGH POINT — Three more have been charged with murder in connection with the death of 74-year-old Josie Lindsay, bringing the total of those charged to seven.

High Point police charged De’Kwon Miller, 19, Malik Thomas, 21, and Jadakist Bryant, 17, on Thursday. They were jailed without bond.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Langford Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Officers found Lindsay suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say Lindsay died a short time later at the scene.

RELATED: 'Violence Driven by Blood and Heroin': High Point Police

RELATED: 74-Year-Old Woman Killed in High Point Shooting

Neighbors who talked to WFMY News 2 say they're devastated. They say Lindsay had children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of her own but treated everyone like family.



"She was one of the nicest ladies in the community," explains neighbor Terry Winchester. "She would give you the shirt off her back if she could. She would feed the whole community; didn't meet a stranger."



"Everybody is hurting right now," adds Betty Warren, who runs a daycare in the neighborhood. "She's sweet. She's kind and she'll give help to anybody she can. She's really going to be missed."